Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67, PM Modi calls it a personal loss

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away after suffering a cardiac attack on Tuesday. She was admitted to the All India Institute of Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. She was 67.
She held a ministerial position in the Haryana Cabinet besides serving as the first woman chief minister of Delhi.
The Senior BJP leader in her last tweet thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government’s move on Kashmir. She said, ” I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.”
A former Supreme Court lawyer, she was born on February 14, 1953, in Ambala Cantt, Haryana. Her father was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member. Swaraj began her political career with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1970s.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor.
Minutes after her death, PM Modi posted a series of tweets saying, “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people..”
Swaraj's mortal remains reach her residence
Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains reach her residence at Jantar Mantar Road fro AIIMS. Senior BJP leaders including Venkaiah Naidu, Smriti Irani arrived some time ago.
Sushma Swaraj will be remembered for her service to people of India: President Ram Nath Kovind
Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much-loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage, and integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she'll always be remembered for her service to people of India, said President Ram Nath Kovind
We have lost a rare, simple and simple leader: Amit Shah on Sushma Swaraj's demise
On behalf of all BJP workers, I express my deepest condolences to family, supporters and well-wishers. God bless the departed soul forever. Sushma Swaraj became the vocal voice of the BJP as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. In his form, we have lost a rare, simple and simple leader.
Sushma Swaraj's death is a huge loss to the country: Venkaiah Naidu
Swaraj's death is a huge loss to the country said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
We never imagined Sushma Swaraj leaving us so soon: Gulam Nabi Azad
"We're shocked, we never imagined that she'll leave us so soon. I knew her since 1977 when I was in youth Congress, we knew each other for the last 42 years. We never called each other by name, she used to call me 'bhai' & I used to call her 'behen'," Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad said.
Pictures from outside AIIMS hospital, Delhi
Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal.
Sushma Swaraj was an extraordinary political leader: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet expressed condolences. He said, " I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines."
Sushma Swaraj was a brilliant speaker: Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed grief over Sushma Swaraj's demise. He said that the former EAM was a brilliant speaker.
Mortal remains of former EAM Sushma Swaraj to be taken from AIIMS to her residence
Sushma Swaraj suffered cardiac arrest
Swaraj, who suffered a cardiac arrest was brought to AIIMS between 9:30 pm and 10:00 pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward. Several senior ministers, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, reached AIIMS after she was admitted to the hospital. Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.
PM Modi: Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss
Remembering Sushma Swaraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a personal loss. "Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters, and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti, " he tweeted.
"An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled," the PM said in a series of tweets,
Senoir BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri expresses condolences
