Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67, PM Modi calls it a personal loss

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away after suffering a cardiac attack on Tuesday. She was admitted to the All India Institute of Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. She was 67.

She held a ministerial position in the Haryana Cabinet besides serving as the first woman chief minister of Delhi.

The Senior BJP leader in her last tweet thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government’s move on Kashmir. She said, ” I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.”

A former Supreme Court lawyer, she was born on February 14, 1953, in Ambala Cantt, Haryana. Her father was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member. Swaraj began her political career with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1970s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor.

Minutes after her death, PM Modi posted a series of tweets saying, “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people..”