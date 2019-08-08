Sushma Swaraj (1952-2019): ‘She heard us when there was no hope’

As the country bid the final farewell to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, condolences poured in from across the border as well, with several Pakistanis paying her tributes and recalling her Humanity First approach.

From the mother of a toddler with a rare heart disease to a Pakistani woman who married an Indian and sought a permanent visa, Swaraj helped out several Pakistanis in their hour of need.

Rohaan was born with a congenital heart defect on July 29, 2017. Doctors in Pakistan gave him just a month to live and recommended an immediate open heart surgery. The family got all documents prepared to come to India but visas were not being issued. Finally, Rohaan’s mother Mehwish Mukhtar (33) from Lahore started an online campaign ‘Help Baby Rohaan’ and tweeted to Swaraj, seeking her help.

“My child was given just a month to live. He needed immediate surgery. Sushma Swaraj responded to our plea on Twitter and got visas issued immediately. My baby’s first surgery was done in India on September 8, 2017. It was successful. She heard us on humanitarian grounds when there was no hope. We respect her for what she did for my son and all children from Pakistan,” Mukhtar said.

In September 2016, when tensions soared between India and Pakistan following the Uri attack and the subsequent surgical strikes, a 19-member women delegation from Pakistan was in India to attend the Global Youth Peace Festival in Chandigarh.

Aliya Harir (27), a peace activist who was on the delegation, recalled: “We were worried if we would be able to return safely. Sushma ma’am called me… and ensured our safe return,” Harir said. After reaching Pakistan, when Harir tweeted to thank Swaraj, she responded, “Aliya, I was concerned about your well-being kyonki betiyan to sabki sanjhi hoti hain…”