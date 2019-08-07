Sushma Swaraj cremated with full state honours, leaders across political lines pay homage

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was cremated with full state honours on Wednesday. Hundreds, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP veteran LK Advani, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad were present at the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi where the last rites were held.

Advertising

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, several leaders from the NDA as well the opposition, were also present. The last rites were performed by Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri.

Sushma Swaraj passed away Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67. She is survived by husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri. Her mortal remains were brought to her residence last night, before being taken to the BJP headquarters in Delhi at 11 am today.

PM Modi, who arrived to pay his last respects at Swaraj’s residence this morning, was left teary-eyed.

Advertising

Political leaders across the party spectrum joined in paying homage to the “People’s Foreign Minister.” Vice President M Venkiah Naidu, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, BJP working president J P Nadda, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad and CPI(M)’s Brinda Karat also reached her residence to bid farewell.

‘Come and collect your Re 1 fee for Kulbhushan Jadhav case’: Sushma Swaraj told Harish Salve before cardiac arrest

As the news of Swaraj’s death trickled in last night, PM Modi tweeted, “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people.”

Home Minister Amit Shah, who also went to Swaraj’s residence, said her death has created a great void that would be hard to fill.

Starting her political career under the Janata Party, Swaraj was elected to the Haryana assembly in 1977 and became a state minister at age 25. She was again elected to the assembly in 1987 when Devi Lal ousted the Congress from power that triggered an electoral cascade which eventually saw the Congress lose power at the Centre in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections.

She came into national limelight because of her ideologically fierce oratory in Lok Sabha, especially during the 1996 trust vote. Her political articulation, drawn from India’s mythological traditions, endeared her to the common man who could grasp her arguments.

At the end of long innings, she opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and was left out of the new Cabinet. She remained politically senior to every important position-holder in the current BJP government. She was part of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 13-day government in 1996.