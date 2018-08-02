Sushma Swaraj buckled, prostrated before Chinese power: Rahul Gandhi on Doklam

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that such “absolute subservience” meant that jawans safeguarding India’s borders have been “betrayed”. Rahul Gandhi also alleged that such “absolute subservience” meant that jawans safeguarding India’s borders have been “betrayed”.

A day after Sushma Swaraj informed Lok Sabha there was no change in the status quo at Doklam, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, citing a top US official’s claim that China has quietly resumed its activities in the Himalayan region, alleged that the External Affairs Minister has ” buckled and prostrated herself in front of Chinese power”.

He alleged that such “absolute subservience” meant that jawans safeguarding India’s borders have been “betrayed”.

Gandhi made the remarks while sharing a media report from his official Twitter handle. On Wednesday, Swaraj said the Doklam issue was resolved with “diplomatic maturity” and without India conceding any ground to China.

“We have resolved the Doklam issue with diplomatic maturity without losing any ground. There is no change in the status quo (on the ground). There is not an iota of change. The face-off at sight has been resolved on August 28, 2017,” she said during the Question Hour.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Swaraj’s statement was covered with “misleading opaqueness” and failed to provide the larger picture of Chinese presence in South Doklam.

“Swaraj said nothing about the creation of a full-fledged Chinese military complex at Doklam right up to 10 metres from Indian Army Post, reflected in the satellite imagery released earlier by the Congress, besides media reports,” he said.

