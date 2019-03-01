Terrorism destroying lives, destabilising regions: Sushma Swaraj at OIC

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Friday raised the issue of terrorism at the two-day 46th session of foreign ministers’ meet of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states in Abu Dhabi. Swaraj raised the issue amidst the heightened Indo-Pak tensions following the Pulwama terror attack.

She said, “Terrorism and extremism bear different names and labels. It uses diverse causes. But in each case, it is driven by distortion of religion, and a misguided belief in its power to succeed.”

“The fight against terrorism is not a confrontation against any religion. It cannot be. Just as Islam literally means peace, none of the 99 names of Allah means violence. Similarly, every religion in the world stands for peace, compassion and brotherhood,” she added.

EAM @SushmaSwaraj at #OIC :The fight against terrorism is not a confrontation against any religion. It cannot be. Just as Islam literally means peace,none of the 99 names of Allah mean violence. Similarly, every religion in the world stands for peace, compassion & brotherhood. — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2019

Opening her address, Sushma said, “I stand here as a representative of land, that has been for ages a fountain of knowledge, a beacon of peace, a source of faiths and traditions, and home to religions from the world and now, one of the major economies of the world.” OIC meet is an influential grouping of 57 countries.

Sushma said muslims are a microcosm of the diversity of India itself. “I carry the greetings of 1.3 billion Indians, including more than 185 million Muslim brothers and sisters. Our Muslims brothers and sisters are a microcosm of the diversity of India itself. In the past four years, few relationships have seen as much engagement, or has been so transformed, as India’s relationship with UAE and, indeed, with the entire Gulf and West Asia Region. In a sense, it is a return of history,” she said.

“India shares much with you. Many of us have experienced the dark days of colonialism. Many of us saw, the light of freedom and the bright ray of hope at the same time. We have stood together in solidarity, in our quest for justice and dignity. India has always embraced and found it easy to embrace pluralism since it is embedded in the oldest Sanskrit religious text “The Rig Veda” and I quote “एकं सद्विप्रा बहुधा वदन्ति”, which means “God is One but learned men describe Him in many ways”,”the minister added.

Sushma met OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen and Chairman Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan before the address.

It is for the first time that India has been invited to a meeting of the OIC, an influential grouping of 57 Islamic countries, as the guest of honour.

India’s engagement with the OIC comes in the midst of escalating tension between India and Pakistan. The ties strained further after Indian fighter jets bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. Pakistan carried out a retaliatory aerial raid on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that Pakistan will not attend the meet. His announcement came a day after Qureshi requested the host — UAE — to review the decision on inviting India to the conclave. Pakistan had Wednesday officially conveyed to the OIC that it may have to boycott the foreign ministers’ conclave if the invitation extended to the Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to be guest of honour at its inaugural session is not withdrawn.

Abu Dhabi: Empty Pakistani chair at OIC as Guest of Honour Sushma Swaraj gives her speech. pic.twitter.com/wzbmCg0CSz — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2019

Pakistan, a member of the OIC, tried to get Swaraj ‘disinvited’ from the Abu Dhabi meet following India’s air strike on the terror camp in Pakistan.

The OIC had disinvited India from its conference in 1969 in Morocco at Pakistan’s behest. The OIC has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.

The MEA said Foreign Minister of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan invited Swaraj as the ‘guest of honour’ to address the inaugural plenary and that India was happy to accept the invitation.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Forty CRPF soldiers were killed in the attack.