Sushma Swaraj assures help to ailing Indian in France

Known for helping Indians abroad, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday assured help to an Indian national hospitalised in France with a blood infection. “Maine Indian Embassy in France se kaha hai ki wo hospital mein apke bete ki poori madad kare,” (I have asked the Indian Embassy in France to ask the hospital to extend all help to him) Swaraj tweeted, in reply to Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee General Secretary Manjinder S. Sirsa’s tweet on the alarming condition of his health.

Sisra in his tweet has shared a video by family members of Amrinder Singh “who is having tough time in France owing to Health problems”. “Amarinder’s family wishes to travel to France to save their son’s life as he is battling with blood infection,” he said in a series of tweets.

“The condition of Amrinder Singh is a matter of serious concern. I request to @SushmaSwaraj Ji to look into the matter sympathetically.” Sirsa appealed for arrangement of visas “and other necessary help at the earliest to the distressed parents”.

“Requesting @Indian_Embassy for support for the ailing Amrinder who has been on work visa in France and is stranded in a hospital in France,” he had tweeted.

