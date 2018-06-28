Sushma Swaraj assures help to 20 Indians stranded in China

Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Files) Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Files)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday assured help to a group of 20 Indians stuck in China after having lost their group visa. A man named Kautilya Bansal wrote to Swaraj on Twitter, requesting help for the group of 20 Indians, including an infant. “@EOIBeijing : Please expedite this. There is an infant in the group (sic),” Swaraj tweeted in response. She also assured help to an Indian man, whose eight-year-old son’s passport was damaged on a trip to Toronto.

