Thursday, June 28, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
Sushma Swaraj assures help to 20 Indians stranded in China

She also assured help to an Indian man, whose eight-year-old son's passport was damaged on a trip to Toronto.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: June 28, 2018 11:59:07 pm
sushma swaraj, mea, external affairs ministry, passport assistance, sushma swaraj twitter, indian express Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Files)
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday assured help to a group of 20 Indians stuck in China after having lost their group visa. A man named Kautilya Bansal wrote to Swaraj on Twitter, requesting help for the group of 20 Indians, including an infant. “@EOIBeijing : Please expedite this. There is an infant in the group (sic),” Swaraj tweeted in response. She also assured help to an Indian man, whose eight-year-old son’s passport was damaged on a trip to Toronto.

