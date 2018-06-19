Sushma Swaraj arrives in Luxembourg, becomes India’s first external affairs minister to visit nation

Swaraj arrived in Luxembourg for a two-day visit from France where she met the top French leadership and addressed the Indian diaspora at a reception organised in her honour. (File) Swaraj arrived in Luxembourg for a two-day visit from France where she met the top French leadership and addressed the Indian diaspora at a reception organised in her honour. (File)

Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday arrived in Luxembourg on the third leg of her four-nation tour, becoming the first external affairs minister from India to visit the European country.

“First ever official visit by an India Minister of External Affairs! EAM @SushmaSwaraj was warmly received in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on her arrival,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

India and Luxembourg are celebrating 70 years of establishment of their diplomatic relations.

During her stay here, Swaraj will call on Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri Albert Gabriel Felix Marie Guillaume and Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

Swaraj arrived in Luxembourg for a two-day visit from France where she met the top French leadership and addressed the Indian diaspora at a reception organised in her honour. Earlier, she had visited Italy on the first leg of her tour.

On the last leg of her tour, Swaraj will visit Belgium from June 20-23.

