Sushma Swaraj announces construction of Indian Armed Forces memorial at Villers Guislain in France

India will construct a war memorial at Villers Guislain, a town around 200 km from Paris, to highlight the contribution of the soldiers of the undivided India to the freedom of France in the World War I. This was announced by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

“India will construct an Indian Armed Forces Memorial at Villers Guislain,” she said. This will be the second such memorial in Europe, she said.

EAM @SushmaSwaraj : India will construct an Indian Armed Forces Memorial at Villers Guislain(विलेर गिज़लै),

a town around 200 km from Paris,

to highlight India’s contribution to the freedom of France in World War I.

pic.twitter.com/3CAOapZuQR — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 19, 2018

During the World War I, Villers-Guislain had witnessed a fierce battle in which the British Indian cavalry regiments were heavily involved. The town was liberated on September 29, 2018.

Swaraj, who arrived in Paris from Rome Monday on the second leg of her four-nation tour, addressed the Indian diaspora at a reception organised in her honour. She said that Indians in every part of the world carry India and its civilisational ethos in their heart.

She also addressed the Indian students and unveiled a plaque at the India Hostel to commemorate the golden jubilee of the landmark building.

pic.twitter.com/5LDWk3HV9F — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 19, 2018

“Bridging the gap between India and France through people-to-people connect! EAM @SushmaSwaraj with the Indian students staying at Maison de l’Inde or Indian hostel on the occasion of its 50th anniversary,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

