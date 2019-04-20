Sushma asks Indians in Tripoli to leave immediately

AS LIBYA’S capital Tripoli continues to be hit by violence, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that more than 500 Indians are stuck there and suggested that they leave the city immediately.

Advertising

The minister said that if the Indians stranded in the Libyan capital do not leave immediately, then it may not be possible to evacuate them later.

READ | What is happening in Libya?

More than 200 people were killed in Tripoli in the last two weeks since renegade Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar’s troops launched a strike to oust UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj from power.

Swaraj tweeted, “Even after massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there are over 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli. The situation in Tripoli is deteriorating fast. Presently, flights are operational,” she tweeted. “Pls ask your relatives and friends to leave Tripoli immediately. We will not be able to evacuate them later.”

Resulting from years long civil conflict, Libya has no single government currently.