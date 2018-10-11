Sushil Modi’s new book about ‘illegal’ assets of Lalu Prasad Yadav, his kin

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad and members of his family members “ illegally” amassed properties to become the owner of “141 land plots, 30 flats and a half-dozen houses” in Bihar and other states, senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has claimed in his new book, “Lalu Leela”.

The 198-page book, which will be released in Patna by Union Minister Ravi Shanker Prasad on Thursday, is said to be a compilation of facts mentioned by the Registrar of Companies about the 10 “sham” companies with which Lalu’s sons and daughters were associated.

This is Sushil Modi’s second book. His first book, ‘Beech Samar Mein’ (In the Middle of War), was released two years ago and centred around his imprisonment during the Emergency.

“One who had started his journey from a chaprasi (peon) quarters went on to get convicted in four cases of Rs1,000-crore fodder scam,” Modi claims in the book, while referring to the former Bihar CM who was convicted in the fodder scam and is currently admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi under police custody.

“How come 29-year-old Tejashwi Yadav (the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly) has become the owner of more than 20 properties. They had no ancestral land… Tejashwi remained unsuccessful in cricket… Tej Pratap (a former minister) also owns 28 property and Misha Bharti 23 properties,” Modi says in the book. He also claimed that Lalu’s wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi owns 43 plots and over 30 flats.

RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tewary said: “One wonders why Sushil had to write a book to tell people the gist of his 40-odd press conferences… Despite all allegations against Lalu Prasad, the RJD chief enjoys a big political status.”

