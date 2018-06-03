Sushil Modi to raise non-inclusion of Bihar cities in environment programme

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi (Express) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi (Express)

Lamenting that no cities of Bihar was included in the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), state Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday said he would raise the issue at the environment ministers’ conference.

The government has formulated the NCAP as a medium term national level strategy to tackle the increasing air pollution problem across the country.

“I will raise the issue of cities from Bihar not being included in Union Ministry of Environment and Forest’s Rs 637 crore ‘National Clean Air Programme’ at the one-day states’ environment ministers’ conference in Delhi tomorrow,” Modi said in a release.

The Central Pollution Control Board has included 94 cities in the NCAP but not one of those are from Bihar, said Modi who also holds finance and environment and forest departments. He said the recent World Health Organisation’s report termed air pollution in three cities of Bihar as ‘worrying’.

