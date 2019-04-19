Sushil Modi files defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi

Days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi said at a Karnataka rally why all “thieves have Modi as their surname”, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Thursday filed a criminal complaint for defamation at the Patna Chief Judicial Magistrate Court against the Congress leader for the remarks he made at a public meeting in Kolar, Bengaluru, on April 13.

Advertising

Gandhi at the public meeting “repeatedly stated that why all thieves have their title as Modi”, according to Sushil Modi’s complaint. “He also stated in his speech that many more Modis may turn out to be thieves,” Modi said in his complaint.

Sushil Modi alleged that Gandhi made a sweeping remark about all persons with Modi as their surname being thieves. He said he along with a large number of people who have Modi as their title are hurt as “their reputation in the eyes of the public in general has been lowered by the speech”.