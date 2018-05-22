Sushil Kumar Shinde to step down as Congress in-charge of Himachal Pradesh

Sushil Kumar Shinde will be replaced by Rajni Patil in HP Congress. (File Photo) Sushil Kumar Shinde will be replaced by Rajni Patil in HP Congress. (File Photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday announced several changes at the state and national level leadership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). In a communique, the party informed that Rajni Patil will replace former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde as the in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Congress.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Baghel and Biswaranjan Mohanty were appointed as secretaries of the Gujarat Congress, along with Nadeem Javed who has been named the Chairman of AICC’s minority department. The minority department was previously held by Khurshid Ahmad Saiyad. The party also appointed two new secretaries in Bihar.

The changes in various state offices come on the heels of the Congress pulling an electoral victory in Karnataka from the clutches of the BJP in alliance with the JD(S). The party is now gearing up for a show of opposition unity at the swearing-in ceremony of JD (S) president HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd