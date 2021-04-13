Sushil Chandra appointed Chief Election Commissioner

Sushil Chandra was appointed the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Monday, making him the second Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to head the poll panel.

Chandra will assume charge on April 13 and would demit office on May 14, 2022. Under him, the Election Commission (EC) would hold Assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

He succeeds Sunil Arora, who retired Monday. Arora was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

S Krishnamurthy, who oversaw the 2004 Lok Sabha elections’ conduct as the 13th CEC was the first IRS officer to be appointed to the EC.

A 1980-batch IRS officer, Chandra was appointed chairperson of CBDT in November 2016. He has worked in areas related to international taxation and investigation. He has been Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) International Taxation in Delhi. He was Director of Investigation, Mumbai and Director General Investigation, Gujarat.