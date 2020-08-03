Sushant Singh suicide case Have sent IPS officer to Mumbai to monitor Patna Police probe: Bihar DGP

Sushant Singh Rajput. (File) Sushant Singh Rajput. (File)

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday said the state police had sent an IPS officer to Mumbai to monitor the Patna Police investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. The DGP said Mumbai Police has not handed over postmortem and forensic reports to Patna Police.

DGP Gupteshwar Pandey told The Indian Express, “We have sent Patna City SP, Central, Vinay Tiwari, to monitor our investigating team, which is already in Mumbai. The IPS officer will coordinate with senior officers of Mumbai Police. We are looking to gather maximum evidence and meet people connected with the actor.”

Asked what evidence Patna Police have gathered so far, the DGP said, “Our team has taken statements of some people. But we are yet to get postmortem and FSL reports, photographs and videographs of the scene of the incident. Mumbai Police have not given it to us, citing their reasons.” He said the four-member Patna Police team, now supervised by IPS officer Tiwari, would stay put in Mumbai till further orders.

Asked if Sushant’s father K K Singh has handed over any evidence in support of his allegations against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others, the DGP said Patna Police had already visited a bank to get transaction details from Sushant’s account. “It is our job to look for evidence with help from Sushant’s family,” said the DGP.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, meanwhile, condemned calls made by some seeking a CBI probe into the case.

Deshmukh tweeted on Sunday that the Mumbai Police’s investigation into Rajput’s alleged suicide on June 14 is already underway and that though an offence had been registered by the police in Patna, “it has to be investigated, inquired & tried by police & courts within whose jurisdiction the offence is committed”.

He added: “The case is now being politicised for political gains. Maharashtra Police is inquiring into the case professionally & are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned!”

Several politicians, including former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Parth Pawar have asked for a CBI probe into Rajput’s death, citing a strong national sentiment. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has said that a CBI probe would be ordered only if Rajput’s family asked for it.

