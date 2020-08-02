Sushant Singh Rajput death: DGP says Bihar cops competent to investigate

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh, had registered an FIR in Patna on July 25 Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh, had registered an FIR in Patna on July 25

Amid a call from several NDA leaders for a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Saturday said the state police are competent enough to deal with it. If needed, he said, an IPS-level officer can be sent to Mumbai to lead the investigation.

Asked at a virtual press meet whether the Patna police team probing the case in Mumbai has served any notice to Sushant’s friend Rhea Chakraborty to talk to her in connection with the case, Pandey said they have not yet been able to locate Rhea.

He said, “Our team has met Ankita Lokhande (actor and Sushant’s former girlfriend), Sushant’s sister Neetu, his cook, some of the actor’s friends and colleagues. The team had also gone to a bank to seek transaction details,” he said. Stating the team is getting support from Mumbai Police, Gupta said they are seeking “medico-legal evidence such as postmortem and forensic reports, and statements of people…”

Sushant’s father, K K Singh, had registered an FIR in Patna on July 25, holding Rhea and five others, including her relatives, responsible for the actor’s death by suicide. He accused them of siphoning off money from Sushant’s account, among other charges.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi Saturday tweeted (translated from Hindi), “[Maharashtra CM] Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from the Congress-backed Bollywood mafia and is thus trying to save all those responsible in the case. How will Congress face the people of Bihar?”

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab said Mumbai Police is capable of handling the case, PTI reported. While Modi and Bihar minister Jai Kumar Singh of JD(U) have backed a CBI probe, on Saturday, Sanjay Kumar Jha, state minister and a confidante of CM Nitish Kumar, told PTI, “The CM will definitely act if demand for a CBI inquiry comes from the family.”

