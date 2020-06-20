Sushant was upset over contract with production house: actor-friend to police

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his apartment on June 14, was upset over the nature of his contract with a leading film production house, his friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty told Mumbai Police Thursday.

Chakraborty was questioned for over eight hours at Bandra police station on Thursday. In her statement, she is reported to have told police that Rajput had a three-film contract with the production house when in 2012 he was offered a film by another leading filmmaker.

“But the production house did not allow him to work with the filmmaker citing stipulations written in the contract,” said a senior police official.

What upset Rajput, claimed Chakraborty, was that another actor, who too had a contract with the same production house, was allowed to replace him in the other film that released in 2013 and became a box office hit. A “hurt” Rajput had then decided to not to work in the third film in his contract, which released in 2013 with another actor in the lead role, police said.

Chakraborty also told the police that Rajput was keen to end his contract with the production house and also urged her to do the same, the official said.

“We will have to verify the claims (made by the actor) made in the statement,” said the official. The police are likely to send a summons to executives at the production house in order to verify the claims.

