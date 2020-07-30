Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files caveat in SC after Rhea Chakraborty seeks stay on Patna probe

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were in a relationship. Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were in a relationship.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K K Singh Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking permission to be heard before it passes any order in connection with the plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who sought a stay on investigations by Patna police and transfer of the probe into his death to Mumbai.

Rhea moved the apex court a day after Patna police lodged an FIR against her on K K Singh’s complaint in which he accused her of abetment to suicide. Advocate Satish Maneshinde, representing Rhea, said, “An investigation under Section 174 of CrPC is already underway (in Mumbai). We have sought a stay on investigation by Patna police and transfer of the probe to Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, the top court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking transfer of the probe into Sushant’s death case from Mumbai police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that Mumbai police should be allowed to do the job and if there is something, then a plea be filed before the Bombay High Court. “Go to Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete to show,” the bench said.

Meanwhile, in another twist to the case, PTI reported that the Enforcement Directorate had sought from the Bihar police a copy of the FIR registered against Chakraborty in order to probe a possible money laundering angle under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On Wednesday, a four-member Bihar Police team met its counterparts in Mumbai’s Bandra over the probe into Sushant’s death after “new evidence” emerged following an FIR lodged by the late actor’s father. The FIR, registered at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station on July 25, accuses six persons, including Rhea’s family members, of abetment to suicide, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express: “Since new facts have come to light, our team has gone to collect information that has emerged from Mumbai Police’s probe. They have not gone with any warrant.”

In the FIR, Singh alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant’s account in one year “to bank accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor”. Singh has also accused Rhea of giving Sushant an overdose of medicine at her home and “falsely telling him that the actor was suffering from dengue.”

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police, which had registered an Accidental Death Record, has so far recorded the statements of over 40 people, including Rhea. No FIR has been registered in Mumbai.

