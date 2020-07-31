Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, Bihar govt move SC on Rhea Chakraborty plea; she says falsely implicated

Rhea and Sushant, who had been friends for a couple of years before the actor’s death, were to appear together in director Rumi Jeffery’s film that got stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (File) Rhea and Sushant, who had been friends for a couple of years before the actor’s death, were to appear together in director Rumi Jeffery’s film that got stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (File)

Named in an FIR lodged in Patna by actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K K Singh, accusing her of theft, cheating and abetment to suicide, among others, actor Rhea Chakraborty finds herself in a spotlight that has just got harsher.

Rhea and Sushant, who had been friends for a couple of years before the actor’s death, were to appear together in director Rumi Jeffery’s film that got stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, a day a Bihar Police team met their counterparts in Bandra, Mumbai, to gather information on the actor’s death case following the FIR, Rhea moved the Supreme Court and sought a stay on investigations in Patna.

She also petitioned the court to transfer the probe to Mumbai.

On Thursday, Singh and the Bihar government also moved the apex court and filed caveats (a preemptive legal measure), praying that they should be heard before any decision is taken on Rhea’s plea for transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

In her petition, Rhea maintained that allegations in the FIR “reflect the influence” Singh in roping her in the case, PTI reported.

“In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the Petitioner has been falsely implicated…” the plea said.

“Petitioner has also received various death and rape threats and is in deep trauma due to the loss of deceased, which is multiplied further due to the media sensitivity of the case,” it said.

Rhea stated in the petition that she and Sushant lived together “since a year up till June 8, when the petitioner had temporarily shifted to her own residence in Mumbai”.

The plea stated that even there is an iota of truth in the case registered by Sushant’s father, the jurisdiction to probe the offence would still lie with Bandra police.

An MTV VJ-turned-actor, Bengaluru-born Rhea made her silver screen debut in 2012 with a Telugu film, Tuneega Tuneega. Her Bollywood debut came in 2013 with Ashima Chhibber’s comedy, Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

Some notable entries in her filmography include Dobaara: See No Evil, Half Girlfriend, and Jalebi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.