Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty

The Patna Police Tuesday registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty, based on a complaint by the father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who killed himself in June.

“FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father,” Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone, said.

According to news agency PTI, the complaint has been filed against Chakaraborty and six others, including her family members. Sushant’s father, K K Singh, lodged the FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station on July 25, Additional SHO Jogendra Kumar told PTI.

A four-member team has been sent to Mumbai, news agency ANI said. The team will collect case diary and other important documents from Mumbai Police.

Earlier, the mother of actor Jiah Khan had filed a complaint against her boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi. Khan died in 2013. The hearing in the case began in 2018, when the CBI charged Pancholi for abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Khan’s mother, Rabiya Khan, then petitioned the court again, seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be set up to probe the case afresh. Rabia’s allegation is that Khan did not kill herself, but was murdered.

