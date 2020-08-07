Sushant Singh death: Bihar govt seeks dismissal of actor Rhea’s case transfer plea in SC

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput with Rhea Chakraborty. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput with Rhea Chakraborty.

Terming it “premature, misconceived and non-maintainable”, the Bihar government on Friday sought dismissal of actor Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of the FIR filed in Patna to Mumbai in connection with death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, PTI reported.

While responding to the apex court which had earlier sought a reply in this regard, the state police said the director general of police, through the Bihar government, had recommended the CBI probe given the sensitivity of the matter, interstate ramification and the presence of most of the accused in Mumbai.

The affidavit, filed by Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma through advocate Keshav Mohan, said in criminal proceedings, the concept of jurisdiction cannot be applied like civil cases.

In the affidavit, police also said that Rajput’s father has claimed in his FIR that Chakraborty had met his son in 2019 with the sole intention to “grab crores of rupees”.

In the affidavit submitted to the apex court, police said that the father of the deceased also claimed that the actor “wanted to leave the film industry and do organic farming in Coorg”. However, “Rhea “started blackmailing” him “by saying that she will give his medical report to the media and prove him mad after which he will not get any kind of work”.

The police also said that the “forcible quarantine” of Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai “is nothing but a result of afterthought… aimed at obstructing” the probe and “casts a serious aspersion on the role of Mumbai Police who is apparently siding with” Chakraborty “for the reasons best known to them.”

Meanwhile, Chakraborty has urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to postpone recording of her statement in the money laundering case lodged by it till her plea in the Supreme Court is heard.

The actor’s advocate Satish Maneshinde said she would not appear before the ED, which has summoned her on Friday, till the Supreme Court hears her plea.

On Thursday, the CBI registered an FIR in connection with Rajput’s death by suicide. Sources said the agency has re-registered Patna Police’s FIR, with actor Chakraborty and her relatives as key accused among the six booked in the case.

The Centre had on Wednesday issued orders for the CBI to take over Bihar Police’s FIR in the case after the state government recommended transfer of the probe to the central agency.

