Sister wrote to Sushant Singh Rajput on anxiety drugs six days before death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has maintained that they had no knowledge of him suffering from any mental illness, and has accused Chakraborty of administering him an overdose of medicines. (File photo)

Six days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide at his Mumbai home, he and his sister Priyanka had exchanged messages about anxiety and the latter had recommended him some medicines, investigations by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have found.

Priyanka, who is a Supreme Court lawyer, also got a prescription arranged from Delhi when the actor pointed out that such medicines could not be obtained without a doctor’s advice.

The prescription, dated June 8, was given by cardiologist Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and bears his signature and stamp. Rajput is known to have been in Mumbai on June 8, which also happens to be the date when fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty, facing an abetment of suicide case in his death, moved out of Rajput’s home.

Rajput’s family has maintained that they had no knowledge of him suffering from any mental illness, and has accused Chakraborty of administering him an overdose of medicines.

In his statement to the Mumbai Police immediately after his death, Rajput’s father K K Singh said his son would often feel low but he was not aware if he was depressed.

On August 3, The Indian Express had reported that days before his death, Rajput had Googled his name and information about mental illness.

“This does not contradict our story in any manner,” the family’s lawyer, Vikas Singh, told The Indian Express. “The family did not know he was having any psychiatric problems. Yes, he had informed the family about anxiety and his sister was doing some self-medication. Since there was a lockdown, she got a prescription from Delhi,” he said.

Dr Tarun Kumar did not respond to multiple attempts to contact him. Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital A K Rana said, “I am not seized of the matter, so I cannot comment.”

According to the chats between Rajput and Priyanka, she asked the actor to take one drug for a week and then start another. Priyanka also asked Rajput to keep a particular drug “handy whenever there is an anxiety attack”.

The actor responded by saying that no one would give these medicines without a prescription. To this, Priyanka said, “Let me see if I manage”, followed by a missed voice call and message asking Rajput to call so that a prescription could be made available to him.

A message from Priyanka following this said, “My friend here is a well-renowned doctor who can get you connected to the best doctor in Mumbai all confidential… so don’t worry.”

Most of this conversation happened early on June 8, between around 4.30 am and 5.30 am. At around 7 am, Priyanka sent a scanned copy of the RML Hospital prescription followed by a message that said that though the prescription was from Delhi, it would not matter and he could say he had done online consultation.

Rhea Chakraborty is accused of abetting Rajput’s suicide. (PTI Photo/File) Rhea Chakraborty is accused of abetting Rajput’s suicide. (PTI Photo/File)

While Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde was not available for comment, he told India Today earlier that Rajput’s family was aware of his medical condition.

The Rajput family has also accused Chakraborty of having siphoned off Rajput’s money, to the tune of Rs 15 crore. Investigations by the CBI and ED have as yet found no substance to this allegation, mentioned first in an FIR registered by the Bihar Police on a complaint from Rajput’s father. The police case has now been handed over to the CBI.

According to K K Singh’s complaint, under a “well-thought out conspiracy”, Chakraborty entered the life of Rajput to further her career and first forced him to leave his house saying “it was haunted”. Singh claimed “this had impacted my son’s mental condition”.

He alleged in the FIR that he suspected that all the doctors Chakraborty took Rajput to, were involved in the conspiracy. He also asked that if Rajput was having mental issues, why were the family members not consulted before his treatment was started. Singh also claimed that before Chakraborty came into Rajput’s life, there had been no complaints of mental illness. “So what happened all so suddenly that he developed a mental issue? This should be investigated.”

