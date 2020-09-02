scorecardresearch
Two arrested for supplying drugs to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother

According to the NCB, the duo supplied to Samuel Miranda, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, who used to pass them on to actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: September 2, 2020 11:47:00 am
Sushant singh Rajput, cbi, sushant singh rajput death case, rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Narcotics, mumbai police, indian express newsRhea Chakraborty with her brother Showik arriving for CBI questioning. (file)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two persons from Mumbai on Wednesday for allegedly supplying drugs to Samuel Miranda, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager, who used to pass them on to actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik.

Abdul Basit Parihar from Bandra and Zaid Vilatra from Andheri were arrested on the basis of some chats they found between Showik and Miranda. The two accused were produced before a local court for police custody.

An official said that they want to interrogate the duo. The NCB is also likely to question Miranda and Showik in connection with the case to find out who the drugs were eventually meant for.

The NCB had earlier arrested two other persons who supplied high-end cannabis to Bollywood parties, but they were eventually bailed out. In the absence of any drug seizures from Rhea, the NCB is trying to get information about local drug networks in the city and see if there are any links to Rhea.

The NCB had earlier registered an FIR against Rhea based on some of her purportedly leaked WhatsApp chats.

