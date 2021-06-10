Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate files for bail

LATE ACTOR Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month in a drugs case, has filed for bail stating that he has been falsely framed.

The 28-year-old Hyderabad resident has also said that there is no evidence or statements to show that he is or was involved in drug dealing.

Pithani was arrested on May 26 by the NCB, which claimed that he was absconding. In his bail application filed through lawyer Taraq Sayyed, Pithani said that it is untrue that he was fleeing and was available at his residence in Hyderabad since September last year. Before that, he had appeared before the Mumbai Police in June and till September had been attending the office of CBI for 20 days and ED for two days, the plea says.

The NCB had last year arrested persons linked with Rajput, including his friend Rhea Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda and cook Dipesh Sawant, for allegedly procuring marijuana for his consumption on his instructions. All three have been granted bail.

Pithani has sought bail on parity since all accused who have not been found with any contraband in the case have been released. His plea says that the NCB has relied on statements of Miranda and Sawant to claim that he had purchased ‘ganja/weed, joint/hash’ to smoke.

The plea states that the statements which were immediately retracted have no evidentiary value as per a Supreme Court judgment passed last year. It also relies on the Bombay High Court judgment where Chakraborty was granted bail. Pithani’s plea says that as per the HC judgment, he cannot be charged with section 27 A of the NDPS Act as there is nothing to show that he was involved in financing illicit trafficking of drugs.

The bail plea also says that he is getting married later this month and should be considered for release. The special court on Thursday directed the NCB to file a reply.