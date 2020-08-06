Disha Salian’s father writes to Mumbai Police, seeks action against those ‘maligning her’

Disha Salian Disha Salian

With rumours about the death of Disha Salian, linking it to Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a press release asking anyone with information to assist the police with the investigation.

Salian is alleged to have died by suicide after jumping off a building on June 8 after a party at her fiancé’s residence in Malwani. She worked for a public relations firm and as part of her work, had met Rajput once and exchanged chats regarding a particular brand endorsement.

Rajput did not know her well and the Mumbai police said earlier they had found out from his phones that he had messaged “Who is Disha Salian?” to his lawyer after hearing about her suicide.

From social media accounts and news channels to BJP leader Narayan Rane, many have claimed they have information about Salian,’s death.

Police sources said they put out the statement after Salian’s family wrote to an ACP on Wednesday seeking action against media, social media influencers and politicians for causing harassment to the family and defaming Salian.

A senior IPS officer said, “Several news items are shared on social media, newspapers, news channels about having confidential information about the case. Several people have linked it to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. We have not found anything to that effect as yet. Hence it is a request to anyone who has information about any aspect of the case to approach us with evidence.”

