Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED over allegations of financial irregularities

Chakraborty, 28, and six others, including her family members, have been booked for abetment based on a complaint by Rajput’s father. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram) Chakraborty, 28, and six others, including her family members, have been booked for abetment based on a complaint by Rajput’s father. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with a probe into the allegations of financial irregularities levelled by the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, the actor appeared before the agency on Friday.

Rhea had requested the agency to postpone recording of her statement till the Supreme Court passes its order on her plea seeking transfer of the case lodged by the Bihar police to Mumbai. However, the agency rejected her request.

“In view of the fact that the ED has informed the media that the request to postpone her attendance is rejected, Rhea has appeared before the ED office,” her advocate Satish Maneshinde said adding that Rhea is a law-abiding citizen and would cooperate with the probe.

In the FIR filed in Patna by Rajput’s father K K Singh against Chakraborty and a few of her relatives, it is alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput’s account in one year “to bank accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor”. Chakraborty was also accused of giving Rajput an overdose of medicine at her home and “falsely telling him that the actor was suffering from dengue”.

The ED is likely to probe whether Rajput’s wealth has been illegally siphoned off in a manner that will attract money laundering charges.

The FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating). Of these, the offence of cheating falls under the category of predicate offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had earlier questioned Rajput’s chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar about the actor’s financial transactions over the past few years. It has also summoned Chakraborty’s CA Ritesh Shah. Sources said the agency will be questioning all suspected to have dealt with or benefited from Rajput’s finances.

The ED is also probing two companies floated by Rajput, where Chakraborty, her father Indrajit and brother Showik were directors.

