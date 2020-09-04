Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda arrested in drugs probe

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Shouwik taken to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for Questioning earlier today. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty, the brother of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, the house manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with the drug trafficking probe linked to Rajput’s death case.

The arrests were made after the agency raided the residence of actor Rhea under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of its probe into the case. Similar searches were carried out at the residence of Samuel Miranda.

The NCB team accompanied by police officials raided the residence of Rhea in Santa Cruz (west) area and Miranda’s house in suburban Andheri (west) area of the western metropolis. Showik lives with Rhea.

Besides Showik and Samuel, the NCB has arrested two other people in its probe–Abdel Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra. Parihar, the NCB has said, used to procure drugs as per the instructions of Showik Chakraborty. He has been remanded in the NCB custody till September 9.

“Parihar, in his statement, revealed that he used to procure drugs from Vilatra and another person Kaizan Ibrahim as per the instructions of Showik Chakraborty,” the NCB was quoted as saying by PTI.

Vilatra, on the other hand, was produced before a local court by the agency on Thursday that sent him to its custody till September 9. Indian currency worth Rs 9,55,750 and foreign currency (USD 2,081, 180 British Pounds, 15 dirhams), which the NCB claimed are “proceeds of drug peddling”, were recovered from Vilatra.

“Vilatra disclosed that he runs an eatery in Bandra which was not giving any pecuniary gains since lockdown. He also disclosed that he is into drug peddling, especially bud, through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money,” the NCB had said.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14. Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with Rajput’s death, while the NCB is probing for drug links.

