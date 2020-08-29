Sushant Singh Rajput death: Need to probe BJP angle in case: Congress

Sushant Singh Rajput Was found dead at his Mumbai Residence. (File)

The state Congress on Friday said there was a need to probe the “BJP angle” in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. It also raised questions on the association of film producer Sandip Ssingh, a friend of Sushant, with the BJP.

Speaking to mediapersons, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that the connection between BJP, Bollywood, Sandeep Ssingh and the drug nexus should be investigated.

“Sandeep Singh is the maker of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic.

The film has been made in 27 languages and the poster launch of the film was attended by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Despite having several famous producers in Bollywood, how was Sandeep Ssingh chosen to produce Modi’s biopic?” he asked.

Sawant further said that BJP’s insistence that the case be handed over to the CBI raises a lot of doubts.

“Was Sandeep Ssingh the reason for bringing in CBI and ED such a hurry?” he asked.

Denouncing Sawant’s demand, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye posted a link to a 2015 media article on twitter, which said Smita Thackeray, daughter-in-law of Bal Thackeray, was planning to produce a biopic on the late Shiv Sena chief in association with Sandeep Ssingh.

“Do your homework. Will you find a link in this too,” he added.

