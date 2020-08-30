Maharashtra: State to seek CBI probe into producer ‘links’ with BJP, ‘drug nexus’

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (File)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday that he would forward to the CBI complaints he had received about links of film producer Sandip Ssingh with the BJP and a “drug nexus” in Bollywood.

“Sandip Ssingh had made a biopic of the Prime Minister in 27 languages. I have received various complaints seeking an inquiry into his links with the BJP as well as his links with the drug nexus in Bollywood. We will forward these complaints for further investigation,” Deshmukh said. Singh was one of the producers of the 2019 film PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi.

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress had said on Friday that there was a need to probe the “BJP angle” in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a statement, the Congress had also raised questions about Singh’s links with the BJP, adding that he claimed to be a friend of Rajput’s.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant had shared a picture from social media of Singh with former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Denying any links to Singh, Fadnavis had said Singh was also said to have some association with the Shiv Sena. “Why did the Mumbai Police not investigate these people earlier? The person in question may have been present at some function where I was present. There is also some report that the same person was the director of a movie to be made on Balasaheb Thackeray,” Fadnavis said in Pune.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd