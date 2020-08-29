Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: CBI interrogates Rhea Chakraborty for second day

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned for the second consecutive day on Saturday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Rajput’s suicide, was escorted by a police van to the DRDO guest house in Mumbai’s suburban Santacruz, where the probe team was stationed, around 1.30 pm, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier in the morning, the central agency quizzed Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav, manager Samual Miranda and accountant Rajat Mewati.

On Friday, Chakraborty was interrogated by the central agency team for more than 10 hours and was allowed to return home under police escort as she requested for security after her father and building watchman was surrounded by a mob. A large presence of media was also gathered outside her Santacruz residence.

The same day, the CBI also questioned Chakraborty’s brother Showik. He was questioned on Thursday too.

Based on the request made by the CBI, the Mumbai Police provided security to Chakraborty, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The CBI has recreated the sequence of events on the day of Rajput’s alleged suicide. They have referred the report of his post-mortem, done at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, to a team of doctors at AIIMS.

The 28-year-old is also facing cases filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case.

The NCB is set to arrest two suppliers of ‘bud’, the dried flower of the marijuana plant that sells for nearly Rs 5,000 per gram, a senior official has told The Indian Express. On Tuesday, the ED had informed NCB in a letter that its investigation had revealed that drugs were supplied to Rhea and Sushant.

However, Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had earlier said in a statement, “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She’s ready for a blood test any time.” There has been no discovery of any contraband from Chakraborty’s possession.

Meanwhile, the ED is also looking at an alleged money laundering angle in Rajput’s death. Having already questioned Chakraborty, her father and brother in connection with the case, the ED Friday had summoned Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, to appear at its Mumbai office on August 31. A team from the ED pasted the summons outside the hotel run by Arya in Goa on Friday, after they couldn’t find him.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput’s father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son’s suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging on June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra.

