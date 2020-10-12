Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea urges CBI to take action against her neighbour for ‘misleading probe’

The CBI is probing a case of alleged abetment to suicide, cheating and other charges made against Chakraborty and her family based on a complaint by Rajput's father K K Singh in Patna. (File photo)

ACTOR RHEA Chakraborty on Monday wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) urging the agency to initiate appropriate action against one of her neighbours who she claims made a false allegation to mislead the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chakraborty in the letter sent to Nupur Prasad, who is part of the investigating team into Rajput’s death, said that several false and bogus stories against her were made without any material to substantiate them. She said one such claim was made by one of her neighbours who said on a news channel that Rajput had dropped Chakraborty to her residence in Santacruz in his car a day before his death.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14. Chakraborty said the allegation was made that she had met Rajput on June 13. The actor has maintained that she last met Rajput on June 8 when she left his home for her house in Santacruz.

The CBI is probing a case of alleged abetment to suicide, cheating and other charges made against Chakraborty and her family based on a complaint by Rajput’s father K K Singh in Patna.

Chakraborty’s letter stated that the claim made by her neighbour is an offence under sections 203 (giving false information regarding an offence which she knows or believes to be false) and 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure) of the Indian Penal Code with punishment for a minimum of seven years.

“The said offences are serious and made without any basis,” Chakraborty stated in her letter. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had last week said that they will be forwarding a list of people to CBI who they claim made false claims on TV and with reference to Chakraborty’s role in the case. “We will request CBI to take legal proceedings against them for misleading the investigations,” Maneshinde said.

