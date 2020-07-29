Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty moves SC, seeks transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai

A police officer said Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has also alleged that Rhea Chakraborty used his credit cards during a Europe tour. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram) A police officer said Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has also alleged that Rhea Chakraborty used his credit cards during a Europe tour. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case registered against her at a Patna police station to Mumbai. An FIR was lodged against Rhea by father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai flat on June 14, at Rajendra Nagar police station accusing her of abetment of suicide. Besides Rhea, five others were also named in the FIR.

“My son was at the peak of his acting career till May 2019. During that period, Rhea and her relatives developed an acquaintance with my son, under a deliberate conspiracy, so that Rhea could establish herself in the film industry and with an eye on Sushant’s wealth… He was later made to rent a house that was haunted, and that had an impact on my son,” Rajput’s father, K K Singh, has said in the FIR.

Singh, a retired engineer, lives in Rajiv Nagar, Patna. Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

The FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

A police officer said Rajput’s family has also alleged that Chakraborty used his credit cards during a Europe tour.

Rhea Chakraborty had recently requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI enquiry into actor, boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, saying she wanted to understand the circumstances which prompted him to take the extreme step.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. While the late actor’s fans have been demanding a CBI enquiry for weeks now, this is the first time Rhea has spoken about it. In her social media posts, the actor also acknowledged her romantic relationship with Sushant, something that she had been mum about for a long time now.

