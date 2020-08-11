In Supreme Court, Rhea Chakraborty cites Bihar polls, says being made ‘political scapegoat’

The ED Monday questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and father. The agency is believed to have quizzed her on investments made by Rajput and funds transfers from his account to hers . (Express photo by Ganesh Shirshekar)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty submitted before the Supreme Court on Monday that Bihar Police has no jurisdiction in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and had usurped it “under political pressure”. She also called Bihar Police’s move to seek a CBI probe in the matter “illegal and bad in law”.

“The jurisdiction lies only with the jurisdictional court in Maharashtra, notwithstanding the FIR registration or transfer to CBI,” she stated in an additional affidavit filed in Supreme Court, which is hearing her petition seeking transfer of the case in Patna to Mumbai.

The actor, who is facing an abetment to suicide FIR filed by Rajput’s father in Patna, stated that she has “no objection if this Court refers the matter to CBI”. But even then, she stated, “the jurisdiction will be with the courts at Mumbai, and not at Patna”.

Her affidavit stated, “Admittedly, the case registered by Bihar Police was transferred to CBI for reasons of ‘a) sensitivity and b) inter-state ramifications’. The concept of sensitivity is alien to criminal jurisprudence. There is not even a whisper of any material to support the theory of inter-state ramifications. The offence, if at all as alleged, is completely within the jurisdiction of Mumbai even as per the Enforcement Directorate.” The ED investigation is in Mumbai, and Chakraborty was questioned by ED last week and on Monday.

She contended that the reason Bihar Police sought a probe by CBI is “known”: “as the ruling party in Bihar and Centre is the same and the said party is in minority in the state of Maharashtra”.

She stated that Rajput came from Bihar, and his death is being used ahead of the elections in the state. She claimed that the Bihar CM is “reported to be responsible for registration of the FIR in Patna”.

Chakraborty pointed out that two more actors — Ashutosh Bhakre and Sameer Sharma — also allegedly died by suicide in the last 30 days, “and yet (there is) no whisper about the same in power corridors”.

Urging the court to protect her from being made a “scapegoat of political agendas”, she said, “Investigation into financial scams of thousands of crores by ED & CBI never see the light of the day, and at the drop of a hat cases get registered even without jurisdiction in the foundational case.” Chakraborty also accused media channels of “convicting” her before it was even established that there was foul play in his death.

In its affidavit, Mumbai Police accused CBI of “indecent haste” in taking over the probe and said it should have waited for the top court’s decision on Chakraborty’s petition seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai.

Bihar Police on its part has accused Mumbai Police of “obstructing” the probe and “siding” with Chakraborty. Rajput’s father K K Singh has also alleged that Maharashtra “conducted an eye-wash” in the name of inquiry and said it is “trying to shield” Chakraborty.

The Supreme Court had taken up Chakraborty’s petition for transfer of the case on August 5 and asked all parties to file their affidavits, saying “whether there is any criminality in the situation is the matter to be investigated”.

The court will now hear the matter on Tuesday.— with ENS Mumbai inputs

