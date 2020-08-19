Sushant Singh Rajput case with CBI: What the Supreme Court said in its verdict

Sushant died by suicide on June 14

The Supreme Court today ordered that the CBI will take over the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court also asked the Maharashtra Police to assist the probe and handover all the evidence collected in the case so far to the investigating agency. The top court also upheld the FIR registered in Patna by Sushant’s father K K Singh. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

What the Supreme Court said:

* Delivering the verdict, a single-judge bench led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy said, “When truth meets sunshine, justice will not prevail on the living alone but after Life’s fitful fever, now the departed will also sleep well. Satyameva Jayate.”

* On the war of words between the Maharashtra Police and the Bihar Police the court said, “Mumbai police too has jurisdiction in the case. But given the allegations and counter-charges, it deems fit to invoke its powers under Article 142 and ok CBI probe to ensure public confidence in the investigation and to do complete justice in the matter

* The court also added that the central agency will probe any other cases if registered in future in connection with Sushant’s death. “The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order and that the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police conducting probe under Section 174 CrPC (enquire on suicide) is limited for a definite purpose but is not an investigation of a crime under Section 157 of the CrPC. If any other case is registered regarding Sushant’s death, the same shall be probed by CBI only.”

* The apex court, however, ruled out any wrongdoing by the Mumbai police. “Records of the case produced before it “does not prima facie suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police. However, their obstruction to the Bihar police team at Mumbai could have been avoided since it gave rise to suspicion on the bonafide of their inquiry”.

The court was delivering the verdict on a plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty to transfer to Mumbai the FIR filed in Patna in connection with the case. Rhea had moved the apex court after Patna police lodged an FIR on Sushant’s father’s complaint, accusing her and five others of abetment to suicide, cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement.

