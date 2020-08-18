Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Never met Aaditya Thackeray, no objection to CBI probe, says Rhea Chakraborty

Chakraborty, 28, and six others, including her family members, have been booked for abetment based on a complaint by Rajput's father. (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty in a statement through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde Tuesday said that she has no objection if the CBI probes Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and denied any connection with Aaditya Thackeray. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and his father has filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of abetment to suicide among other charges.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray who has been reportedly linked to Sushant’s death had earlier said he had nothing to do with the case. “Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena,” Rhea in a statement through her lawyer said.

Reacting to the case registered against her in Bihar, Rhea said, “It is total nonsense and an afterthought to make allegations after a period of 40 days.”

She also claimed that the Bihar police had no jurisdiction in the case. “Rhea has always maintained that she would like the truth of the matter to be revealed by virtue of a fair and impartial investigation. She has admitted in her petition to the Supreme Court that she sent a Message to Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI investigation. She has also informed the SC that if the court Transfers it to CBI she had no objection. What she has challenged is the illegal registration and investigation of Bihar Police without jurisdiction and transfer to CBI of an illegal investigation,” a statement issued by the actor through her lawyer read. “The very foundation of the federal structure is at stake by the present actions of Bihar govt,” the statement read. The apex court has reserved its verdict on Rhea’s plea.

Denying all charges against her, the actress through her lawyer asserted that she left Sushant’s home on June 8 at his request as he wanted his family members to come to stay with him. “Even though Rhea was desirous of seeing her family, she was not at all comfortable with leaving Sushant. However, Sushant told her to leave immediately before his sister Meethu arrived. Thus Rhea reluctantly left and informed Sushant to let her or her brother know about anything he required or in case he needed to talk,” the actress said. In her statement, Rhea also claimed to be “suffering from her own anxiety issues” which was aggravated by Sushant’s condition.

Sushant and Rhea started dating in April 2019 and had moved in together in December 2019, the lawyer said. He further alleged that Rhea was groped by Sushant’s sister Priyanka in April 2019. “In the initial months of their relationship, when Rhea had visited Sushant’s house, his sister Priyanka and her husband Siddharth were living with him. On one night, in and around April 2019, Rhea and Priyanka had gone out to a party. Priyanka consumed copious amounts of alcohol and was behaving inappropriately with men as well as women at that party. So, Rhea insisted that they return to Sushant’s home. Upon returning, Sushant and his sister continued drinking alcohol while Rhea retired for the night as she had a shoot the next morning. Rhea was asleep in Sushant’s room when she suddenly awoke to find Priyanka had got into bed with her and was groping her. Rhea was extremely shocked and demanded that she leave the room immediately,” the statement further read.

“Rhea was extremely shocked and demanded that she leave the room immediately. Subsequently, Rhea herself left the house. Thereafter, Rhea informed Sushant as to what had transpired and Sushant got into an argument with his sister regarding the same. That due to the aforesaid incident, the relationship between Sushant’s family and Rhea had been strained since inception,” the statement read.

Stressing no wrong-doing, the actor’s lawyer further said that no funds had been transferred to her account from Sushant. “Her silence should not be mistaken for weakness. The truth will remain the same.” On July 31, the ED registered a money laundering case against Rhea and her relatives based on the FIR filed by Sushant’s father, K K Singh, in Patna, on July 25.

