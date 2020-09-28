Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI says no aspect ruled out amid questions over pace of probe

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The CBI took over the case on August 19

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer questioned the pace of CBI probe into the actor’s death, the central agency said it was conducting a “professional investigation” into the case and no aspect had been ruled out yet.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date,” CBI said in a statement.

The statement comes amid calls from various quarters demanding an update from the CBI on the progress made in the case after more than a month since taking over the investigation. Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The CBI took over the case on August 19.

The CBI had filed an FIR after taking over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor’s father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

Last week, addressing a press conference, the actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said all attention was being diverted to drugs-related issues, with the Narcotics Control Bureau conducting “fashion parade” of Bollywood stars.

“Today, we are helpless as we don’t know which direction the case is going in. Normally a press briefing is done by CBI. But in this case, till today, CBI has not done a press briefing on what they have found out. This is a very serious issue,” he had said.

Singh had also taken to Twitter, saying he was getting “frustrated” by the delay in CBI taking a decision in the case. “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to murder of SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput). The doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200 per cent that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide,” Singh had tweeted.

Even Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had taken a swipe at the CBI, stating that the issue of whether the actor’s death was suicide or murder remains unanswered so far by the premier investigation agency.

“The case was handed over to the CBI to investigate whether Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was suicide or murder. This remains unanswered so far. This issue is now on the backburner and we have something else that is now being discussed,” Deshmukh told mediapersons.

On Monday, the actor’s friends and relatives said they would observe a hunger strike from October 2 to demand justice in the matter since there have been no updates from CBI in the death case.

The CBI had called Rhea for questioning at the DRDO guesthouse in Santacruz for four days earlier this month. During this period, she was interrogated in the presence of her brother Showik, Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani, and his cook, among others. The CBI, however, did not arrest her or seek her custodial interrogation. On September 8, the NCB arrested Rhea for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant.

