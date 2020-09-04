Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Actor had stopped taking medicines, 2 psychiatrists told cops

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said the Rajputs were unaware about his mental health issues and would not want to comment on an ongoing investigation. (File)

TWO PSYCHIATRISTS whom Sushant Singh Rajput had consulted independently of each other for eight months – from November 2019 until days before his death by suicide on June 14 – told Mumbai Police the actor was irregular with the medicines prescribed to him and from what they knew, had stopped taking them in the first week of June.

Their statements are now with the CBI, which has taken over the investigation of the abetment to suicide case registered in Patna against Rajput’s partner, actor Rhea Chakraborty, following a complaint from his father K K Singh. The central agency is questioning the two doctors again. One of the psychiatrists was summoned for questioning on Thursday.

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said the Rajputs were unaware about his mental health issues and would not want to comment on an ongoing investigation.

In the statement to Mumbai Police, one of the psychiatrists has said that Sushant had consulted with him over a video call on June 8, just six days before his death. On that occasion, the psychiatrist asked him why he had not been taking the prescribed medicines. “Sushant only laughed and did not say anything,” the doctor said.

The second psychiatrist told the police that Sushant had all the symptoms of bipolar disorder, and that “on a scale of 1 to 10 for anxiety, his mental condition had reached 9 or 10” at the time of their first consultation last November. The statement added while the actor was aware of the disease all along, he would stop the medication as soon as his condition improved.

One of the doctors met the actor at least twice for a face-to-face consultation, and the other met him at least eight times. In their separate statements, both have painted a picture of a deeply troubled man, with a long history of depression and anxiety, and badly affected by his mother’s death while he was still a teenager. To one of them, he had also acknowledged once that at times, he “did not have the desire to live”.

Both the psychiatrists started treating Rajput independently after being contacted in November 2019 within days of each other.

One of the psychiatrists told the police that on June 8, Rhea messaged on WhatsApp that Sushant was feeling “depressed again” and “if the medication could be started all over again”.

Rhea had made an appointment for herself with the other psychiatrist for June 8, but called that morning to cancel saying Sushant’s condition had deteriorated, he had stopped taking medicines, and that his family members were coming to be with him.

The doctor felt that as Sushant had stopped taking medicines, the bipolar disease might have relapsed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.