Sushant Singh Rajput case: Uddhav backs police, never interferes in issues of law and order, says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. (File)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray never interferes with police action in law and order issues and added that the Opposition parties are making false allegations against state Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Asked if the Supreme Court’s ruling to hand over the case to the CBI is an embarrassment for the Maharashtra government, the Shiv Sena leader told The Indian Express, “No, I don’t think so. Too much noise was being made over the death of a celebrity… Supreme Court has nowhere in its order questioned the honesty of Mumbai police, which makes it clear Mumbai police were on the right track. Some parties wanted to gain publicity from the issue. The Bihar government too joined the issue.”

Raut said the state government had confidence in the ability of Mumbai Police. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray never interferes in law and order issues, he backs his police force… If the government had handed over the probe to CBI when Mumbai Police had not even completed the inquiry, it would have been an insult to our police,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of playing politics over the issue with an eye on the Bihar polls, he said the Opposition is trying to defame Aaditya by making false allegations. “The Opposition wants to keep itself alive by targeting the young leader and trying to finish off his political career,” he said.

Asked why Aaditya is not coming forward and clearing the air, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “Aaditya Thackeray had issued a statement in this regard to the entire media… He will come before the media at the appropriate time.”

Replying to a question on whether lack of proper communication from Mumbai Police created doubts in the minds of people, Raut said, “Every TV channel was behaving like a court, conducting their own investigation, declaring some individuals guilty… Even if Mumbai police had kept communicating, some people would have drawn their own conclusions and given their own judgment.

Raut also asserted that the government is is stable. “No matter what BJP says, the MVA government will complete its full five-year term. The Opposition should make suggestions which will help the government in taking up public issues rather than imagining the government’s fall,” he said.

