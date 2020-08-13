Sushant Singh Rajput case: Statements of 56 witnesses collected by Maharashtra cops have ‘no validity’, Centre tells SC

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14

Arguing in favour of a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Centre Thursday told the Supreme Court that the statements of 56 witnesses recorded by the Mumbai Police have “no legal sanctity” as the state is yet to file an FIR in the matter.

“The Maharashtra Police in its affidavit has said that it has collected statements of 56 persons. In view of the admitted position that there is no FIR registered and the police officer is merely discharging functions under section 174, such statements have no validity or legal sanctity and are non-est,” the Centre said.

The Centre’s remarks were part of a written submission to the Supreme Court on the plea by actor Rhea Chakrobarty to transfer the case back to the Mumbai police. Chakraborty has argued that the transfer of investigation to the CBI at the behest of Bihar Police was without the state’s jurisdiction in the case.

The apex court had on August 11 reserved its order on the actress’ plea and asked the parties concerned to file their written submissions by Thursday.

In the hearing on Tuesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had referred to the Maharashtra affidavit stating that Mumbai Police had recorded statements of 56 witnesses and none of them have a doubt about Rajput committing suicide.

“It is foregone conclusion by one agency that it was suicide which they are now trying to press before highest court of the land by saying statements of 56 persons recorded,” he had contended.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), meanwhile, has filed its submissions before the Supreme Court in which it requested that the CBI and ED–which is probing alleged financial irregularities in cash withdrawals from the actor’s bank accounts–to continue with their investigation.

“The main plea taken in (Rhea’s) petition and argued is that most of the transactions took place in Mumbai and accordingly Patna Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the matter”, the CBI said in its reply filed before the SC. “The petition is misconceived and fit to be dismissed for many reasons,” it further said.

The Bihar government, which had sought for a CBI probe in the matter on the basis of a complaint by the actor’s father, has also opposed Rhea’s plea, saying the Maharashtra Police has neither registered an FIR nor did it extend any support to Patna Police for investigating the case on “account of political pressure”.

The submission by the Bihar government, settled by senior advocate Mainder Singh, said that nothing further is called for in the present Transfer Petition of Rhea and it deserved to be rejected or disposed of.

“In the facts and circumstances of the present case, it is humbly submitted that no impediment would deserve to be allowed to come in the way of CBI to undertake and complete the investigation expeditiously,” the Bihar government said.

The Maharashtra government, in its submission, has told the Supreme Court that registration of the FIR lodged in Patna in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case was politically motivated and due to extraneous reasons. The state government told the top court that Bihar Police cannot register FIR in the case and carry out any investigation on the ground of alleged “inaction or illegal” action of the Mumbai Police.

On the other hand, Rhea submitted that Bihar had no jurisdiction to either to lodge an FIR or to transfer it. “It is submitted that the investigations in Bihar are totally illegal and such illegal proceedings cannot be transferred to CBI in the present manner by way of illegal executive orders…The Petitioner has no objection if the transfer of investigation to CBI is done in exercise of powers conferred upon this Court under Article 142 of the Constitution of India. Otherwise, the present transfer from Bihar Police to CBI as is done is totally without jurisdiction and contrary to law”.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Patna police registered an FIR against Chakraborty and five others, accusing them of abetment to suicide, cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement.

On the recommendation of the Bihar government, the CBI registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty, while the Enforcement Directorate had already registered a money laundering case against Chakraborty and a few of her relatives based on a July 25-FIR registered by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput’s father K K Singh.

In its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the Mumbai Police had accused the CBI of “indecent haste” in taking over the probe and said it should have waited for the top court’s decision on Chakraborty’s petition seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai.

In court hearings, both the Bihar and Maharashtra governments have accused each other of doing politics over Rajput’s death.

Bihar Police, on its part, has accused Mumbai Police of “obstructing” the probe and “siding” with Chakraborty. Rajput’s father K K Singh has also alleged that Maharashtra “conducted an eye-wash” in the name of inquiry and said it is “trying to shield” Chakraborty.

