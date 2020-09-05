Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests member of late actor’s house help in drugs probe

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Saturday arrested Dipesh Sawant, a member of Sushant Singh Rajput‘s personal staff, in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actor’s death, PTI quoted officials as saying. The officials told PTI that Dipesh Sawant, who was being questioned since morning, has been arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

With the arrest of Sawant, the total number of people arrested in this case has risen to six. A senior NCB officer had earlier said that Sawant’s role was that of a “witness” in the case.

Meanwhile, a court on Saturday remanded Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, arrested in connection

with the drugs probe linked to the actor’s death, to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9.

Showik Chakraborty (24), is the brother of main accused in this case Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda was Rajput’s house manager. The third accused, Kaizan Ibrahim, was sent to judicial custody, but later granted bail. Ibrahim’s custody was not sought by the NCB.

Showik and Miranda have been accused of allegedly procuring non-commercial quantity of marijuana/ ganja from a drug supplier at least 10-12 times between September 2019 and April this year.

Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The agency is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

The NCB has said it is looking into “the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood” in this case. Rajput was found dead at his flat in suburban Bandra area on June 14.

