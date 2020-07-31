Sushant Singh Rajput case: Enforcement Directorate books Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea was also accused of giving Sushant an overdose of medicine at her home and “falsely telling him that the actor was suffering from dengue”. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram) Rhea was also accused of giving Sushant an overdose of medicine at her home and “falsely telling him that the actor was suffering from dengue”. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

The Enforcement Diectorate on Friday registered case of money laundering against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives in connection with the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. The ED earlier wrote to Bihar Police to share its FIR in the matter. In the FIR, registered at a Patna police station on July 25, Sushant’s father K K Singh has held actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others responsible for his death.

In the FIR, it was alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant’s account in one year “to bank accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor”. Rhea was also accused of giving Sushant an overdose of medicine at her home and “falsely telling him that the actor was suffering from dengue”.

Sources had earlier told that ED will probe whether Rajput’s wealth has been illegally siphoned off in a manner that will attract money laundering charges.

The FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating). Of these, the offence of cheating falls under the category of predicate offences under PMLA.

