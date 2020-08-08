Sushant Singh Rajput probe: In SC, Maharashtra govt accuses CBI of showing ‘indecent haste’ in filing case

Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.(Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook) Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.(Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

Accusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of showing “indecent haste” in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the Maharashtra government on Saturday told the Supreme Court that the agency should not have gone ahead with the registration of the case in the matter while proceedings were still pending before the court.

The CBI had on Thursday registered a case against Sushant’s friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death on the recommendation of the Bihar government.

A day earlier, the apex court had sought a report from Maharashtra on the status of the probe, saying “whether there is any criminality in the situation is the matter to be investigated”. The court was hearing a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking transfer of an FIR filed against her by the Bihar Police to Mumbai. The court will hear the matter again next week.

The investigation into the case had earlier turned into a Mumbai Police versus Bihar Police row with the actor’s father K K Singh lodging an FIR against Chakraborty and six others including her family members with the Patna Police while Mumbai Police was already probing the case.

The FIR was filed under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating). Of these, the offence of cheating falls under the category of predicate offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED)— another agency under the Centre — is also investigating the death and had grilled Chakraborty for nearly eight hours in connection with its money laundering case against her and her family members on Friday. Her father, brother and Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi were also questioned by ED.

