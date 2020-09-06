Ahead of polls, Bihar BJP’s culture wing releases posters seeking ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’

The posters read, “Na bhule hain, na bhulne denge. We have neither forgotten nor will let one forget Sushant".

With Bihar Assembly elections months away, the art and culture wing of the BJP has released posters, seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood actor who was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Even though the party claimed that Rajput's death is not an election issue, its art and culture wing has taken up the issue through protest marches, stickers and posters, using the photograph of the actor. The posters read, "Na bhule hain, na bhulne denge. We have neither forgotten nor will let one forget Sushant". The stickers also mention "Kala evam Sanskriti Prakosth', BJP (Bihar)".

The culture wing, however, maintained that Sushant had been “an emotional, not a political matter” for them and they had been running online and offline campaigns since the death of the actor.

It has printed 25,000 car stickers and have been distributing it across several districts since July. “We have also got 30,000 masks with the same message and have been distributing it for sometime now. We had also been conducting meetings in Patna in groups in July first week. It is just a coincidence that some people noticed the stickers and are attributing political motives to it,” said art and culture wing convenor Varun Kumar Singh.

Singh said they had also shot a two-episode video on Sushant’s life and work. “It will be released on social media soon. We have been part of ‘justice for Sushant’ campaign since the beginning and had been instrumental in getting top BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sushil Kumar Modi and Ram Kripal Yadav meet Sushant’s father in July”, he said adding that actor-singer Manoj Tiwari and Pawan Singh have also joined the campaign.

Rajput’s death case was handed over to the CBI after a tussle between the police forces of Bihar and Maharashtra. The Bihar Police had registered an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code including abetment to suicide based on the allegations made by Rajput’s father KK Singh against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborthy and her family. Following this, the Bihar government had recommended a CBI probe into the case.

Maharashtra had objected to the Patna police registering the FIR and handing over the case to the CBI, saying it was already probing the matter as the actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai.

The apex court on August 19, however, directed the CBI to investigate the case and asked Maharashtra to assist with the probe.

