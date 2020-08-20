Always believed our decision was for justice, some gave political colour to it, says Nitish Kumar

Hope the case is investigated fast and the actor’s family gets justice, said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday said that he always believed the Bihar Police lodging an FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the state government recommending a CBI probe in the matter was for the sake of justice even though some people were trying to give a “political colour” to it.

Reacting to the Supreme Court justifying the Bihar government’s decision to recommend a CBI probe, Kumar said, “The Supreme Court has backed our decision to lodge the case and recommend CBI probe… Now that the apex court has given a go-ahead to CBI probe, we hope the case is investigated fast and the family of Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice.”

The CM added that he had recommended a CBI probe after Sushant’s family asked for it.

Replying to a query that it has been alleged that FIR was lodged in Bihar because of the upcoming Assembly elections, Kumar rubbished the charge. “I do not take notice of such things as it has nothing to do with politics or elections, rather it is purely related to law and nothing else,” he said. Polls in Bihar are expected in October-November.

Bihar Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, “Our stand stands vindicated now.”

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said the RJD was the first to raise the demand for a CBI probe. “We also took up the matter in the Assembly and made the Bihar government recommend the matter to CBI. We now hope Sushant’s family gets justice.”

