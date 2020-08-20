scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Sushant Singh death probe: CBI team in Mumbai; BMC says it’s exempted from home quarantine norms

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had quarantined Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari earlier this month after his arrival to oversee probe in the actor's death case.

Updated: August 20, 2020 9:32:45 pm
sushant singh death probe, sushant singh rajput case moves to CBI, sushant singh death cbi probe, sushant singh rajput case CBI, sushant singh suicide case, mumbai police sushant singh, bihar police, indian express newsThe CBI is likely to stay in Mumbai for around 10 days. (Photo: Instagram/sushantsinghrajput)

A CBI team reached Mumbai on Thursday evening for probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, even as the municipal corporation announced it has been exempted from home quarantine.

A senior BMC official, who did not wish to be named, said the central investigation agency applied for exemption from the home quarantine rule. “They are on official duty and sought an exemption from quarantine norms. They have been given exemption from the home quarantine rule,” said the official.

The CBI is likely to stay in the city for around 10 days, another official said.

As per Maharashtra Government norms, government officials on important duties and doctors on COVID-19 duty are exempted from the home quarantine rule for a period of seven days, but have to apply to BMC for exemption from the home
quarantine rule, if they plan to stay in the city for over a week.

