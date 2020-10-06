Maharashtra: BJP behind discrediting Mumbai police in Sushant’s case, alleges Anil Deshmukh

Sushant Singh Rajput, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Citing a study conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Tuesday alleged that BJP leaders were behind discrediting the Mumbai police investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Deshmukh also said that the police have registered an FIR on the same and will be tracking the accounts of those who made the allegations.

In a study titled Anatomy of a Rumour: Social media and the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, researchers at Michigan University have claimed that the Mumbai Police was “targeted by various stakeholders, but particularly BJP politicians.”

“Data show an important role played by politicians, especially the BJP, in proposing a ‘murder’ alternative to the ‘suicide’ narrative. There was a real opportunity to address mental health and depression early in the news cycle, but the stories quickly devolved to allusive concoctions,” the research study said.

It also claimed that BJP leaders were much more aggressive than the INC in discussing murder, rather than suicide.

“We find that although both parties have roughly the same number of known politicians talking about the subject (3,03 INC politicians versus 3,478 BJP politicians), we find that the BJP is almost twice as voluminous in its tweeting–61,196 tweet compared to INC’s 32,406,” the study said.

Deshmukh also cited the AIIMS report that ruled out murder in the actor’s death and termed it as a “case of hanging and death by suicide.”

“Maharashtra was battling COVID-19. At such a time, a conspiracy was hatched to defame Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maharashtra,” Deshmukh was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

“…some parties tried to defame Maharashtra, Mumbai Police. They should apologise to Maharashtra or else, the people of Maharashtra will not forgive them,” the minister said.

He also asked Devendra Fadnavis, who is the BJP’s in-charge of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, whether he will campaign for former Bihar police chief and JD(U) leader Gupteshwar Pandey, who had “defamed” Maharashtra and Mumbai Police in connection with the case.

The 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

