Sushant death case: AIIMS medical board rules out murder, says death by suicide

The AIIMS medical board has ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and termed it “a case of hanging and death by suicide”.

In a medico-legal opinion submitted to the CBI, the six-member team of forensic doctors has dismissed allegations of “poisoning and strangling”. “There were no injuries on the body other than (that) of hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide,” Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, formed in the death case, told reporters.

The board had discussed its findings with the CBI, which is probing the case. “The complete examination of ligature mark over the neck was consistent with hanging,” Dr Gupta said.

Responding to the AIIMS report, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted, “The investigation carried out by Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh suicide case was done professionally & ethically. It has also been confirmed by the Hon’ble Supreme court & AIIMS report.”

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said, “While we have not received the report officially, we have done a thorough investigation. People who did not know anything about our investigation criticised us on social media and media channels without any basis.”

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, in suburban Mumbai, on June 14. Earlier this week, the CBI had said that it has not reached any conclusion in the case and that all aspects are under investigation.

