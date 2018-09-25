Survey: India ranks 158th among 195 countries in health care investment

The study shows the association between investments in education and health and improved human capital and GDP. (Source: File Photo) The study shows the association between investments in education and health and improved human capital and GDP. (Source: File Photo)

India ranks 158th in the world for its investments in education and healthcare, a survey of 195 countries has revealed. It ranks below countries like Sudan, Azerbaijan, China and Bosnia Herzegovina. According to the survey, Finland tops the list of 195 countries in the two key sectors.

A study by Seattle-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation published in The Lancet says that India’s ranking of 158th in 2016 represents an improvement from its 1990 ranking of 162nd. It comes from having seven years of expected human capital, measured as the number of years a person can be expected to work in the years of peak productivity, taking into account life expectancy, functional health, years of schooling and learning, the survey said.

“Our findings show the association between investments in education and health and improved human capital and GDP, which policymakers ignore… As the world economy grows dependent on digital technology, from agriculture to manufacturing to the service industry, human capital becomes important in stimulating local and national economies,” said Dr Christopher Murray, director of IHME.

