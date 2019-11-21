Govt refers Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 to Select Committee of Rajya Sabha

The government Thursday referred the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha after Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan moved the resolution in the House. Parliament Winter Session | Follow LIVE updates

The Bill, which seeks to ban commercial surrogacy, was passed by the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session and was taken up for discussion in the Upper House on Tuesday.

The Upper House on Wednesday deferred passage of the Bill after several members opposed certain provisions in the legislation and demanded that the Bill be modified.

The members sought changes in provisions that only a close relative can be a surrogate mother, as well as the clause that surrogacy is permitted for couples after at least five years of marriage.

On Tuesday, several members had argued that the government has not taken into consideration recommendations made by the Parliamentary standing committee which scrutinised the Bill.

Pointing out the Bill’s shortcomings, CPI’s Binoy Viswam said, “Why is a single woman not allowed to have a child through surrogacy? The Bill is silent on that. There are many other social issues and sections, for example, transgenders… Surrogacy is meant for people of all sects, all human beings and all social gatherings. But eliminating certain sections from the purview of the Bill cannot be appreciated.”